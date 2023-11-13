Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the October 15th total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 339,999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 224,046 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,015. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

