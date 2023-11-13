NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

NuZee Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 134.06% and a negative net margin of 294.03%.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

NuZee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.38% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

