NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
The company has a market cap of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 134.06% and a negative net margin of 294.03%.
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.
