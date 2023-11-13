Oasis Network Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $455.00 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.84 or 0.05662876 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

