Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman David S. Congdon Sells 24,100 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.4 %

ODFL stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.49 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

