Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading Down 4.9%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.06. 209,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 285,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

OLMA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,505,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,209 shares of company stock worth $1,309,326 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

