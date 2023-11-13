Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.74. 75,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,074. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 8,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.