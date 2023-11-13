ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

OGS opened at $60.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

