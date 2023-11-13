Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Update

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.99. 131,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,694. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.84.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 747.02%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
