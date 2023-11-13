Ordinals (ORDI) Trading Up 170.3% Over Last Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for $19.92 or 0.00054747 BTC on exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $418.38 million and $385.33 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 170.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 22.14907517 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $585,711,481.14 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

