O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 1,500 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.78, for a total transaction of $1,474,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,333 shares in the company, valued at $46,517,925.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

ORLY traded up $9.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $995.92. The company had a trading volume of 320,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,979. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $999.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $928.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $933.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

