O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) EVP Doug D. Bragg Sells 4,064 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total transaction of $3,983,045.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

ORLY traded up $9.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $995.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,979. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $928.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $999.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

