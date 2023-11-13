O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $244,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $990.25. 49,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $928.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $933.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $992.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

