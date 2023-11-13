Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.72

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.72 and last traded at $61.31, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

