Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 110,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 164,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $233.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,392.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

