Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.96. 403,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,493. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 52.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,331,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

