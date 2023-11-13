Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. 62,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

