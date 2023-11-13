Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.50

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 973511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Parsons by 34.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

