Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.13. 6,716,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,015. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,420,000 after buying an additional 4,699,682 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,986,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 3,013,692 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,402,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,306,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

