Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 103,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 866,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 124,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 40.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 173.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,559,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.