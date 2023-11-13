Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 243.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 511,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,310. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PECO

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.