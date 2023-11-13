Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 243.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 511,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,310. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.
Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
