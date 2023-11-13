Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Down 21.6% in October

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of PHUNW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 24,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Phunware has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.71.

About Phunware

phunware is the pioneer of multiscreen as a service (maas) – the only fully integrated services platform that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users. phunware has introduced category defining experiences that challenge the outer limits of the most advanced multiscreen devices for the world’s most respected brands.

