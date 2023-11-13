Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Down 21.6% in October

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Phunware Stock Performance
Shares of PHUNW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 24,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Phunware has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.71.
About Phunware
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phunware
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.