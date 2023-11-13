PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PICC Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPCCY
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Up 2.8 %
About PICC Property and Casualty
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PICC Property and Casualty
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.