PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PICC Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Up 2.8 %

About PICC Property and Casualty

PPCCY stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

