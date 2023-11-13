Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.56 and last traded at $142.54. 37,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 75,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

