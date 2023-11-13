Piper Sandler Trims KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Target Price to $13.00

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 181,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,668. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at KLX Energy Services

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $137,166.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,261.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $137,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,578 shares in the company, valued at $458,261.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,244 shares of company stock worth $440,222. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

