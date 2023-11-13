Pitney Bowes Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

