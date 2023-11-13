PLATINCOIN Price Reaches $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $84,416.36 and $588.63 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 740,942,143 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 740,942,143.0864 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.02058446 USD and is up 138.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $150.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

