Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Plato Income Maximiser Stock Performance
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plato Income Maximiser
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.