Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) Shares Down 22.2%

Shares of Pledge Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) dropped 22.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 75,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 420,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Pledge Petroleum Trading Down 22.2 %

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. operates as a renewable fuels company, which intends to conduct business in the sourcing and implementation of renewable energy technology. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

Featured Stories

