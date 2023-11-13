Polkadot (DOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.71 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00014728 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $6.71 billion and approximately $303.06 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,377,542,919 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,482,417 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars.
