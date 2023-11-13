PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $161.47 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00197225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014354 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

