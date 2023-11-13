Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. Powell Industries has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $994.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.