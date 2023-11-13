PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) versus Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Critical Review

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PRA Group and Nicholas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.15%. Given PRA Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Nicholas Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35% Nicholas Financial -76.69% -33.68% -23.32%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares PRA Group and Nicholas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PRA Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicholas Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PRA Group and Nicholas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $966.52 million 0.66 $117.15 million ($1.50) -10.83 Nicholas Financial $44.34 million 1.33 -$34.12 million ($4.26) -1.09

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nicholas Financial. PRA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicholas Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PRA Group beats Nicholas Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

