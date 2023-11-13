Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.65. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 11,288 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on PRME. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 15.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

