Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.65. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 11,288 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on PRME. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on PRME
Prime Medicine Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 15.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Medicine
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.