Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director David Lee King Sells 5,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $30.20. 509,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

