Prom Price Reaches $4.42 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00012085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $80.64 million and $2.23 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,561.96 or 1.00002411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.54507931 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,490,424.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.