ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 432,568 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

