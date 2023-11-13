Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $322.66 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Qtum has a market cap of $322.66 million and $49.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00008473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,043.70 or 0.05622262 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

