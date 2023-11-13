Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.05

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.05 and last traded at $172.38, with a volume of 59658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Qualys Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.38. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,238.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $2,858,204 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

