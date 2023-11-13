Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

In other news, CRO John Hurley sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $26,450.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 341,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,741.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 86,080 shares of company stock worth $51,762 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Quantum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 40.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 342.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 342,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Quantum by 180.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 327,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QMCO. B. Riley lowered their target price on Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QMCO

Quantum Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Quantum stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.46. 51,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,605. Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

About Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.