QUASA (QUA) Price Up 38.4% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $171,587.06 and $1,503.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,342.65 or 0.99994919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00147787 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,003.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

