Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. 672,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $132.63. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,208,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

