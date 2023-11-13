Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.39 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $62.59 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,851,566,604 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

