Rakon Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $35.69 million and approximately $2,047.68 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

