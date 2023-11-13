Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 4.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 322,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 417,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on METC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,862,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

