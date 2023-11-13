Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on November 30th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $25.06. 89,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,179. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes sold 15,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $359,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 45,669 shares of company stock worth $1,078,702 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.