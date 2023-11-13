Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wingstop (WING)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently:
- 11/7/2023 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 11/6/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $191.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $191.00 to $204.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – Wingstop had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $208.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $199.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2023 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2023 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – Wingstop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.
- 9/26/2023 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.
- 9/20/2023 – Wingstop had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2023 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.
- 9/20/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $191.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Wingstop Trading Up 1.7 %
WING traded up $3.66 on Monday, hitting $214.60. 561,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $223.77.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
