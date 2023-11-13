Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wingstop (WING)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently:

11/7/2023 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/6/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $191.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $191.00 to $204.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Wingstop had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $208.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $199.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Wingstop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

9/26/2023 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

9/20/2023 – Wingstop had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

9/20/2023 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $191.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.7 %

WING traded up $3.66 on Monday, hitting $214.60. 561,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

