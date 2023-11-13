Ren (REN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.30 Million

Ren (REN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Ren has a total market cap of $60.41 million and approximately $21.30 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

