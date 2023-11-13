Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Trading Up 0.3%

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Resonac Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

