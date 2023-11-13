Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the October 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:REVB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.59. 11,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.22.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.
