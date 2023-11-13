Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the October 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:REVB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.59. 11,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Revelation Biosciences by 77.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth $278,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth $142,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

