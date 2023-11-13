Richard A. Galanti Sells 2,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $578.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,265. The company has a market capitalization of $256.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $579.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

